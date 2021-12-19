CODE Blue issued for Buffalo and Erie County

If you know anyone in need of shelter from the cold, there are warming centers open overnight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to the code temperatures forecast for the evening, a CODE BLUE has been issued for Buffalo and Erie County Sunday and Monday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m.-7 a.m. - not accessible, must be able to walk up and downstairs

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

If you require transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter please call (716) 222-4020 or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

CODE BLUE CLIENTS will be permitted at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

Helpful numbers and resources: