CODE Blue issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to the code temperatures forecast for the evening, a CODE BLUE has been issued for Buffalo and Erie County Sunday and Monday.
The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:
- Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m.-7 a.m. - not accessible, must be able to walk up and downstairs
- 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
- The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m.-7 a.m.
If you require transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter please call (716) 222-4020 or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.
CODE BLUE CLIENTS will be permitted at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- If you live outside Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.