BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Fourth of July will be warm and rather humid which is typical of this time of the year. However, it's not nearly as hot as it was last year when we had a record high of 93°.

This year, we are expecting temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with elevated humidity levels, so it will actually feel like it’s in the low 90s.

Most of the day will be dry, but we could se some showers develop inland from Lake Erie that will quickly race off to the East.

Portions of Wyoming County, far southern Erie County, as well as the Southern Tier, have a chance of a few thunderstorms and a downpour or two.

These thundershowers will decrease once the sun goes down, leaving most fireworks displays unhindered by the weather.

If you’re heading out to the beach, Lake Erie's temperature is already in the upper 60s, which is a rapid increase in just the past week. Winds are expected to be light so wave the action will be low making for nice swimming weather.

The Fourth of July is timing out fairly well as rain and thunder chances will be increasing across the region Friday and especially Saturday.