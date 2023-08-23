Frontier adds new direct flight for Buffalo

The airline announced Wednesday that direct flights from Buffalo and Syracuse will be making a comeback.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get a direct flight from Buffalo to Fort Myers for a reasonable price? You are just in luck.

Frontier Airlines has announced as of Wednesday that they will be bringing back their direct flight option from Buffalo and Syracuse to Fort Myers Florida.

Flights to Fort Myers will resume in November 2023 to BUF and Syracuse. In Buffalo, this will bring Frontier's service to six total destinations and a total of four from Syracuse.

People looking to begin booking can book flights now with Frontier direct flights to Fort Myers now through February 13, 2024.

“With winter weather just a few months away, consumers in upstate New York can start planning now for their escape to the Sunshine State,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “Getting to Florida is more affordable and convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

To celebrate the return of this service the Airline is offering fares as low as $39 on both routes.