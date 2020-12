Traffic on Rt. 33 eastbound Saturday morning may be slowed due to a crash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash on Route 33 eastbound has closed the right lanes as of 7:13 a.m. Saturday.

According to NITTEC, the crash occurred just after the Eggert Road exit. NITTEC Traffic Cameras between Eggert Road and Pine Ridge Road showed fire trucks responding around 7:26 a.m.