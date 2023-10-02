High price of oil keeps gas prices from going lower

Gas prices are dropping, but not quickly thanks to the high price of oil.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — According to AAA, the national average of gas is $3.81 per gallon. The New York State price per gallon average is $3.89, which is a three cent decrease from last week.

AAA says the reason gas prices are falling slowly if due to the high cost of oil, which is what is used to produce gasoline. The current price per barrel of oil is $90.

Here are the averages of price per gallon across New York state.

Batavia - $3.82 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.86 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.79 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.93 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.89 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.93 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.88 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.93 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Recent data of the Energy Information Administration has shares that the demand in gas has slightly risen, but is still lower than the rate from last year.

Diesel prices have less of a steady data count compared to regular gas. The New York average is $4.75, which is one cent raised from last week and $5.00 lower than last year.

There are some things that drivers can do to save gas. Just to name a few, driver should avoid driving in high traffic times, remove unnecessary and heavy items from the vehicle and make sure their tire pressure is at the recommended level.