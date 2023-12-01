Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

The Scajaquada and Kensington expressways were the last major arterials reopened after recent blizzard. Neither have gates to stop motorists during severe weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.

An idea overdue?

Closure gates were installed in 2011 on entrance ramps to the mainline of the NYS Thruway in Buffalo in response to a December 2010 storm where dozens of motorists were trapped in their cars for several days.

The Scajaquada and Kensington, both the responsibility of the NYS Department of Transportation, were the last major arterials re-opened after the recent blizzard. Neither have closure gates to keep motorists off during severe weather.

When inquiring if there were plans to add gates to those limited access highways, a DOT spokesperson, who twice said she was unavailable to be interviewed, sent a statement that said the DOT has installed gates on several major arterials it's responsible for in Western New York.

According to Susan S. Surdej, a regional spokesperson for the DOT, these include locations "along Interstate-190 in Niagara County, I-290, the expressway portion of State Routes 219 & 400, I-86 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, and State Route 5 between State Route 179 to Interstate 190."

However, Surdej, in her statement, did not directly answer our questions specifically regarding Routes 198 and 33, as we sought to know if they are currently being considered for closure gates, or if they had ever been considered for them, or if the idea had been considered but for some reason rejected, only stating, "Working with our local municipal partners, we are continuing to review additional locations for the potential installation of gates."

They may be hearing from one of those municipal partners soon.

'I believe this would help'

"I think these are good questions because when we talk about what we've just gone through, you would think that we need to be proactive," said University District Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who also raised questions regarding gates for the Kensington at a Wednesday meeting of the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee.

"I think we have people that could look into it and just give us an answer," said Wyatt. "As a matter of fact, I'll be willing to put a resolution together and ask them (NYS DOT) to look to look into it because I think it's important enough ... and if I'm going to hold our (city) commissioners accountable, we have to hold our state folks accountable and at least let them look into it because if it's not practical then bring that information to us. But it should be part of our whole emergency response review."

Regarding the numerous motorists who became stranded, Wyatt added, "This would be a huge help to keep those cars from getting into one of these situations."

NYS Sen Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo), who chairs the NY State Senate Transportation Committee, appears to be in agreement.

"These gates can make a world of difference in emergency weather situations," Kennedy said in a statement e-mailed to 2 On Your Side. "I know, because back in 2015, I urged the DOT to install a comprehensive system of gates on the Skyway and portions of Route 5 in order to deter motorists and allow emergency personnel to focus on other pressing needs rather than physically blocking highway entrances.