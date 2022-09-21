Lawmakers, preservationists share Lake Erie wind turbine concerns

Preservationists have been speaking out against the proposal for months, saying it could by harmful to wildlife, but most importantly to the water itself.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Several lawmakers joined preservationists on Wednesday to talk about concerns with a proposal to build wind turbines out in the waters of Lake Erie.

New York State has been conducting a wind feasibility study to create off-shore wind farms, including one near Hamburg. Preservationists have been speaking out against the proposal for months, saying it could by harmful to wildlife, but most importantly to the water itself.

"We do not want to disturb this lake so it affects our fresh water supply," Erie County Legislator Jack Mills said. "Eleven million people depend on this lake, and in the future, probably other places in the country may depend on this lake."