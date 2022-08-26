Emergency clean-up underway at Scajaquada Creek Harbor for coal tar discharge

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spill response unit is working to contain coal tar spilled in Scajaquada Creek.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People are being asked to avoid contact with water at Scajaquada Creek Harbor and not to consumer fish caught in those waters because of coal tar and other substances in the water.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Friday that clean-up efforts are underway at Scajaquada Creek near the outlet to Black Rock Canal for coal tar discharged from a pumphouse on Niagara Street.

The DEC is asking people to avoid contact with the water in an abundance of caution. Fish advisories will be posted to remind people to not eat fish caught in that area.

Coal tar and "dense non-aqueous phase liquid" were detected from West Avenue downstream to the mouth of the stream and in an inlet.

The DEC spill response unit is working to clean the stream. These efforts will take place over the next few weeks and include:

removing and replacing existing booms in areas near the pump station and inlet to prevent sheen migration into the creek;

water sampling to evaluate for potential surface water contamination;

cleaning and reinforcing sealant on pump house storm-water collection infrastructure to prevent contaminant infiltration;

inspecting and evaluating subsurface infrastructure for potential infiltration of contaminants;

managing and treating contaminated groundwater; and

treating and properly disposing of contaminated coal tar and sediment.

The DEC is working closely with the City of Buffalo and National Fuel to address the spill. The spill is being investigated by DEC and working towards a solution with the State Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the City of Buffalo.