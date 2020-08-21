Ortt: broadband tax hinders providers trying to expand coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt announced that he's supporting a lawsuit that would disclose tax and structure fees of a new fiber-optic cable fee that the Legislature approved this year.
Ortt says the so-called broadband tax would make it more difficult and expensive for providers to expand broadband coverage in the state because the tax is based on per-foot and per-mile of fiber cable run by providers.
Ortt says the tax, which is collected by the New York State Department of Transportation, will be passed on to consumers and delay expansion in rural and underserved areas of the state.