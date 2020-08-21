Ortt: broadband tax hinders providers trying to expand coverage

He's supporting a lawsuit that would disclose tax and structure fees of a new fiber-optic cable fee that the Legislature approved this year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt announced that he's supporting a lawsuit that would disclose tax and structure fees of a new fiber-optic cable fee that the Legislature approved this year.

Ortt says the so-called broadband tax would make it more difficult and expensive for providers to expand broadband coverage in the state because the tax is based on per-foot and per-mile of fiber cable run by providers.