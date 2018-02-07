From Brazil to South Carolina, couple overcomes immigration struggle in modern-day fairytale

The two spent their remaining days in Rio de Janeiro together. By the final day, McCoy knew his life was forever changed.

“Nothing else mattered in my life,” McCoy said.

When they separated ways, McCoy had already booked a ticket for Felix to come visit. While he flew home to a flooded home, Cia returned to her home in Goiânia.

“I had no idea she lived in an area where the majority of people didn’t have running water,” McCoy said. “She has seven family members that live in a two-bedroom house… I had no idea. But that comes into play with the immigration visa. That was all they looked at.”

Their hopes of falling further in love beneath South Carolina’s Palmetto trees were quickly dashed. Cia’s application for a United States tourism visa was immediately denied.

“Tourist visas, or non-immigrant visas, are for people who are not planning to move to the U.S. The individual applies for it themselves and the answer is based purely on their own situation,” explained South Carolina Congressman Rice's District Director Andrew Mims in regards to the visa process.

“The most common denial we see is where people can’t prove ‘ties’ to their home country – they can’t establish beyond a reasonable doubt that they wouldn’t return to their home country.”

According to Mims, a large portion of current illegal aliens came to the United States on tourism visas and never returned home.

“That’s why it’s tougher on non-immigrant visas because so many people were abusing it,” Mims said.

The system is particularly tough on situations like McCoy and Cia’s as there is an inherent assumption the significant other would want to stay in the United States with their loved one.

Outside of her family, Cia wouldn’t be leaving much behind in Brazil, which made the process even harder.

“I’ve talked to several attorneys and liaisons at the embassy down there and they have pretty much told me the phrase, ‘She doesn’t have proven links to Brazil’ which means she doesn’t have enough money and land to return to Brazil,” McCoy said. “But I had no idea.”

After the first denial, McCoy immediately flew to Felix’s hometown to be with her. That’s when he discovered why she was denied a tourism visa.

“You pull up (to her house) and it’s like this long wall on the street. There’s no doors for houses, they’re all covered in graffiti and there’s nobody walking on the streets… I found out later it’s because Cia has been held up twice there since we’ve been together,” McCoy said.

After seeing where Felix came from and meeting her family, there was no doubt in McCoy’s mind he had found his match. He decided on another visa option, an immigrant visa – also known as a fiancée visa.

He flew Felix to a surprise destination, an island off the southern coast of Brazil called Florianopolis.

Without speaking Portuguese, McCoy managed to reserve a restaurant’s patio, find candles, get the host to play Felix’s favorite song and have a bottle of champagne.

That’s when he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

“I felt so special,” Felix said. “I was so nervous that when he started to talk I was like, ‘This is happening! This is happening!’ My mind was going crazy and I just remember saying, ‘Yes! Yes!’”