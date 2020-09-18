Yankees power past Jays to complete sweep

NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees tied a major league record with five home runs in an inning and hit six overall in a 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that extended their winning streak to eight. New York set a major league record for most home runs in a three-game span with 19 and became the first team with six or more home runs in three straight games. The Yankees outscored Toronto 43-15 over the three games, opening a 2 1/2-game over the Toronto for second place and closing within one game of Minnesota for a first-round playoff series at home.