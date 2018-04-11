BUFFALO, NY -- Life in the NFL hasn't been easy for Bills' quarterback Nate Peterman. In his short time on the field in regular season action, the passer has shown a startling consistency to turn the ball over. In the wake of injuries, his team has no choice but to give him another chance to prove himself and hope that this is the game he finally figures it out. With Buffalo having dropped their last three games, falling to just 2-6 on the season, the urgency for both the player and team couldn't be higher.

The 2018 Bills offense has been nothing short of abysmal. Managing just 246 yards a game, which puts them ahead of only Arizona in the league, has put undue stress on a defense that has valiantly fought to keep the team in games all year, including an admirable performance against division-rival New England on Monday night. It hasn't been enough. As their record has continued to dip, the injuries have continued to pile up. QB Josh Allen will be inactive for the third straight game with hurting his elbow, and his tutor and replacement Derek Anderson will sit this one out as well as he remains in concussion protocol. The Bills did sign journeyman Matt Barkley to fill the backup spot, but he's been on the roster since just Wednesday. If that wasn't enough, rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds will also miss the game with a concussion.

The Bears, on the other hand, rolls in tied for first in a tight NFC North but only with a 4-3 record. Their offense has been impressive led by second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. While the Bears attack is typified by spreading the ball around, they've managed to score under 20 points just once all year, a number the Bills have met only once and never exceeded. Their defense is headlined by early-season acquisition and former University at Buffalo legend Khalil Mack. Mack is however listed as questionable, so the Bills may catch a break in that department. Chicago will also be without guard Kyle Long, who is out for the year after damaging a tendon in his right foot.

For Buffalo, the game will also mark the debut of Terrelle Pryor, who was signed earlier this week. It remains to be seen how much of the playbook the wide receiver has been able to assimilate in the limited time available to prepare. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM in Orchard Park.

