It's a big day for Williamsville East softball as the Flames capped off their perfect season with a Class A State Title to end the year, 27-0 and ranked 11th nationally by USA Today.

They beat Ballston Spa, 3-0 in the state championship game.

Seniors Christy Mack and Maddy Miske are big reasons for the win as they hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning.

The pitching of sophomore Summer Clark was huge as well. She allowed just two hits in the shutout to bring home Will East's second state title in school history.

Boys hockey was the only other team to win a state title back in 2004.