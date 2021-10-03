When it rains it pours: Bills top Texans, 40-0

The Buffalo Bills improved to 3-1 with a 40-0 win over the Houston Texans.

Things got off to a sloppy start for the Bills and for the most part stayed that way.

Josh Allen's first pass was intercepted by Houston's Lonnie Johnson Jr. on a rainy afternoon in Orchard Park.

The Bills more than overcame that en route to a 40-0 win.

For the majority of the season, the story has been Buffalo's defense. They posted a shoutout for the second time this year holding Houston and rookie quarterback Davis Mills off the scoreboard.

It's the first time in franchise history they've had two shutouts in the first four games, and third time they've had more than one in a season.

The Bills held Mills to just 87-yards passing, sacked him three times. They also picked up off three times and recovered a fumble.

That's a total of nine takeaways for this defense over the last three games since they came up with none in the season opening loss to Pittsburgh.

Allen connected twice with tight end Dawson Knox for touchdowns. Buffalo settled for four Tyler Bass field goals.

Allen finished: 20/29 for 248-yards, two touchdowns and the interception.