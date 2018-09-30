BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Bills take on the Packers in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

Here are some things to watch for in the game:

One

In Minnesota last week the pass rush destroyed Kirk Cousins. He was hammered on each of the first two drives and coughed up the football. The Bills turned both turnovers into points. Aaron Rodgers suffered a knee injury in the Packers season opener but he's harder to get to than Cousins. Rodgers get rid of the ball much faster so and if the Bills can't get to him he can make plays on the run. If Rodgers knee feels good enough the Packers may line him up under center instead of the shotgun formation.

Two

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen needs to take another step forward. In the first half against Minnesota Allen looked like the franchise quarterback the Bills drafted him to be but in the second half the Buffalo offense stalled. Allen will get a great look at what the Bills hope he grows into when he watches Rodgers run the Packers offense.

Three

This is actually two points here. The Bills really need to get the ground game going. Its been virtually non-existent in the first three games of the season. LeSean McCoy said Wednesday he's playing but so far this season he hasn't been nearly productive enough. Whether its McCoy or someone else the Bills need to get the running game going as that will take some pressure off of rookie quarterback Allen.

Bills safety Micah Hydre returns to Green Bay. He signed with the Bills as a free agent before last season.

Here's what Packers quarterback Rodgers said about Hyde this week, "He is a great football player. He had a fantastic year last year. He was a great player for us. He is a heady guy. He can do a ton of stuff. Look at the time he spent with us. He played corner, made big plays. He played safety, made big plays. He returned punts. He is the kind of guy you love having in the locker room. He is a consummate professional. His approach is fantastic. The way he is in the locker room, his leadership abilities and he is doing it in Buffalo. Hate to see a guy like that go."

