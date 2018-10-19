TOLEDO, O.H. - University at Buffalo Bulls pulled off a big win against defending MAC Champion Toledo Rockets Saturday.

Bulls defeated Toledo, 31-17. This is now the Bulls fourth straight road game win.

The UB Bulls are now 7-1 on the season and bowl eligible for just the fourth time in the history of the program.

Coverage started at 11:30 Saturday morning with Countdown 2 Kickoff. WGRZ's Adam Benigni was joined by Rachel Lenzi of the Buffalo News to preview the game, you can watch that preview for the show above.

WGRZ's Heather Prusak reported from the sidelines in Toledo during the game broadcast.

Excited to sideline report @UBFootball’s game at Toledo! Catch the game at noon on @WGRZ! pic.twitter.com/TtKslvBMVl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 20, 2018

