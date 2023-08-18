7-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams to compete in Cleveland's Tennis in the Land

Seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Venus Williams will compete in Cleveland's 'Tennis in The Land' event.

CLEVELAND — Taking place in downtown Cleveland, the annual "Tennis in the Land" is set to begin on Saturday, August 19.

And when it does, it will include one of the biggest stars in the sport's history, with a spokesperson confirming that Venus Williams will be a part of this year's field.

One of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, Williams ranks second among women in WTA career prize money with $42,483,119 -- trailing only her sister, the recently retired Serena Williams. A seven-time singles Grand Slam winner, the former world's No. 1 overall player lays claim to five victories at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open, as well as 14 doubles Grand Slam titles while playing alongside her sister, Serena.

A four-time Olympic gold medal winner, Venus Williams headlines a "Tennis in The Land" field that also includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and WTA No. 12 overall player Barbora Krejčíková, among at least 18 top 100 players The full field for the event, which runs from Aug. 19-26 at the Nautica Entertainment Compex, is expected to be announced on Friday.

Additional details can be found at TennisInTheLand.com.