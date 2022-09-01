Pegula advances at U.S. Open in singles play, is eliminated in doubles

In singles play as the No. 8 seed, Pegula advanced to the third round. But Pegula and Coco Gauff, the No. 2-seeded doubles team, lost in the first round.

NEW YORK — Buffalo native Jessica Pegula had mixed results Thursday at the U.S. Open.

In singles play as the No. 8 seed, Pegula advanced to the third round, along with No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic and three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka.

But Pegula also lost on Thursday. Pegula and Coco Gauff, the No. 2-seeded team, were knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles.

The team of 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and Daria Saville knocked off the Americans 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Gauff and Pegula were the runners-up at the French Open, and the 18-year-old Gauff recently became the second-youngest player to reach No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings.

Gauff also reached the U.S. Open final last year with partner Caty McNally.