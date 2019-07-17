BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each year the number of workouts scheduled for Bills Training Camp in Pittsford drops. This year, head coach Sean McDermott has scheduled ten workouts with eight open to the public.

The Bills have recently completed an 18-million dollar upgrade to their workout facilities at team headquarters in Orchard Park, and there's been an ongoing trend across the league for teams to stay at home during the most formative time heading into the season, as opposed to going to a remote location for several weeks.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News for some insight into how long the Bills might call Pittsford their summer home.