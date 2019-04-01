On Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres will play their second game without captain Jack Eichel. They beat Florida 4-3 Thursday night at the Key Bank Center. Saturday's game will be in Boston.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar the win over Florida was important.

"Its huge, you can't replace a player like Jack what he brings on and off the ice. I just think that we have to step up. Teams are going to hit adversity, this is one thing for us. We have to have guys step up and play bigger roles. That was one game we got to continue to keep doing that but you can't replace a guy like Jack."

Secondary scoring has been an issue for the Sabres all season long. Against Florida, Jeff Skinner scored twice to give him 28 for the season and Sam Reinhart also scored, so the top line, even without Eichel, continues to carry the team.

Tage Thompson scored his fifth goal of the season against Florida Thursday night to give the Sabres a two-goal lead in the first period. Thompson has really come on strong lately.

Head coach Phil Housley said, "He's really using his strengths. And focusing on his speed and his shot which is very very deadly and you know he's got to continue to do that but he's earning more minutes in that respect."

Thompson has had plenty of chances but Thursday's goal was his first in 14 games.

"It definitely gets frustrating at times but its something you can't put too much stress or pressure on. You just have to keep plugging away and eventually one will go your way," said Thompson.

The Sabres play the Bruins Saturday in Boston. Its a 7 o'clock face off.