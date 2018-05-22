OLEAN, NY — After a trip to the Big Dance, St. Bonaventure is reloading in a big way.

The Bonnies announced Monday that they've signed highly-coveted 6-foot-10 center Osun Osunniyi from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy

Osunniyi picked St. Bonaventure over Syracuse and Georgetown.

Welcome to the program, Osun Osunniyi from @PSAhoops! Look forward to seeing you in Brown and White the next four years.https://t.co/29jemNe7RU#Bonnies || #Unfurl pic.twitter.com/Ws7r2RXIMG — Bonnies MBB (@BonniesMBB) May 21, 2018

Osunniyi helped Putnam win its first national prep championship in school history this past season. He had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game on way to being named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Osunniyi is a big addition to an already-solid recruiting class. After losing standout guards Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, the Bonnies freshmen recruiting class includes point guard Kyle Lofton, swingman Dominick Welch and guard Alpha Okoli.

In addition, St. Bonaventure has added a trio of transfers, including guard Jalen Poyser, who transferred from UNLV, and forward Melkisedek Moreaux, a junior college transfer.

Sophomore forward Bobby Planutis announced that he will transfer from Mount St. Mary's to St. Bonaventure, however he won't be eligible until the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

© 2018 WGRZ