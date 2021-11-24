Segu's career night not enough for UB

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Buffalo 79-78 in the Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division. David Kachelries had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin. Ronaldo Segu made two free throws to give Buffalo a 75-74 lead near the 2-minute mark but the Bulls did not score again until his 3-pointer at the final buzzer. Segu scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulls.