Sabres top Hurricanes 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Jesper Fast also scored, Jordan Staal had two assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

The game was the last of a four-game homestand for Buffalo, during which they picked up five of a possible eight points. Buffalo is a team that continues to show signs of improvement winning 10 of their last 17 games.