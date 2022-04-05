Sabres top Hurricanes 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Jesper Fast also scored, Jordan Staal had two assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.
The game was the last of a four-game homestand for Buffalo, during which they picked up five of a possible eight points. Buffalo is a team that continues to show signs of improvement winning 10 of their last 17 games.
Buffalo and Carolina play the second of the home and home series Thursday night in Raleigh.