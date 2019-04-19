BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Stanley Cup playoffs in full swing, and a couple of top teams already eliminated after the first round, the Buffalo Sabres remain without a head coach.

The Sabres fired Phil Housley after just two seasons behind the bench.

While it's thought that GM Jason Botterill prefers a head coach with NHL experience, two qualified candidates have gone elsewhere. Todd McLellan has been hired by the LA Kings and Alain Vigneault has been hired by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Just because those two are off the market doesn't mean that there aren't many qualified candidates for the Sabres to choose from.

Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar and Jay Skurski from the Buffalo News look at where things stand for the Sabres since the end of a disasterous season and the firing of their head coach.