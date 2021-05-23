Phil Mickelson wins 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island

At 50 years old, Mickelson becomes the oldest golfer to win one of golf's four Majors. It is his second-career PGA Championship title.

To be sure: it was a rollercoaster of a final round.

But the bottom never fell out. The other shoe never dropped. The infamous, "Phil Collapse" never came.

50-year old Phil Mickelson came, saw, and conquered the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for his sixth, Major championship and second-career PGA Championship crown. With the win, Mickelson is the oldest Major champion in golf history.

Mickelson was tied for the lead after 36 holes and the solo leader after 56; four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka trailed by one stroke heading into Sunday. Mickelson bogeyed the first hole of Sunday's final round while Koepka birdied. Was this when the unraveling began?

Instead, Mickelson recovered to shoot even-par on the front-nine with three birdies of his own -- including a brilliant, hole-out from the bunker on Hole Three that will live in infamy. Mickelson finished 6-under for the weekend, shooting a one-over-par 73.