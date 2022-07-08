2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll

Invasive species are threatening a number of trees in the state.

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019.

It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State.

Tom Anderson, District Manager for Davey Tree Expert Company, explains.

"The first thing you're going to notice with Beech Leaf Disease is the striping or the banding on the actual foliage. So you might see an area of light green tissue, and then a leaf vein, and then dark green tissue. Oftentimes the leaf tissue will become leathery or thicker in texture."

The disease can kill mature trees in six to ten years and saplings in under two years. It's believed to be caused by an invasive species, and there is no known treatment. In addition to this threat, the trees are already suffering from Beech Bark Disease, which is also caused by invasive species. This combination punch is taking its toll, says Anderson, and the loss of these trees will have a wide-ranging effect.

"There's a lot of species that rely on it, including birds that use the trees for nesting sites. The Beech nut is a valuable food source for Black Bears, squirrels, and other wildlife, so it certainly is a cause for concern, and potentially significant impact on the wildlife."

While the effects of these two diseases are certainly going to have an impact on the Beech population, there's a wider problem afoot here too. Invasive species are having a cumulative negative effect on forests throughout the Northeast.

Some of the state's other most abundant tree species are facing serious decline. Our vast forest landscape could look very different in the near future. "Ash, Beech, Hemlock, they're all very important species in our forest ecosystems." Anderson says,"As you drive across Western New York, and you notice the large areas of dead forest from Ash Borer, and now we're looking at Beech Leaf Disease and Hemlock Wooly Adelgid, there's a great cause for concern for our forests."

Efforts are underway by a number of organizations to alleviate the problems. In the meantime, the public can be of great assistance. "The single most important thing is to follow NY State firewood regulations, and not transport any type of firewood more than fifty miles from its origin, and also the movement of any type of Beech material Also contacting the DEC or contacting a local arborist to notify them if you think you have the disease, or you know you have the disease."

To learn more about Beech Leaf Disease, click here.