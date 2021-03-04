Registration now open for 'I Love My Park Day 2021'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the two-day event will be held across New York State on May 1 and May 2 at state parks, historic sites and public lands.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration is currently open for anyone looking to participate in New York State's 10th annual "I Love My Park Day."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the two day event will be held across New York State on May 1 and May 2 at state parks, historic sites and public lands. The event aims to enhance these New York attractions, as well as raising "awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs."

Cleanup events will be held at 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York State. Volunteers will assist with various improvement projects, as well as clean up debris, plant trees and gardens, remove invasive species, and restore trails and wildlife habitats.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, registration is limited this year to 50 people per site per day. The state says this limitation was made to "create a safe and enjoyable experience for all volunteers." Anyone who plans on volunteering will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

NEWS! Volunteer registration for #ILoveMyParkDay is officially OPEN! This year will be a more contained two-day event on Sat. & Sun., May 1st-2nd. Over 120 state parks, historic sites, and public lands will be hosting improvement projects.💚https://t.co/WHcCRLu15y pic.twitter.com/q3akySBqFV — NY State Parks (@NYstateparks) March 31, 2021

"More people than ever before are enjoying the beautiful and natural treasures New York State has to offer," Governor Cuomo said. "I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity to give back to our incredible park system, and I encourage New Yorkers to sign up and volunteer at a participating park or historic site in their area to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these amazing resources."

The statewide event is sponsored by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Parks & Trails New York and the Department of Environmental Conservation. Anyone looking to register for the event can do so online by clicking here.