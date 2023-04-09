DEC issues guidance to reduce bear conflicts in NY

The DEC says now is the best time to take preventative measures as bears start to emerge from their dens.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding New Yorkers to take additional precautions this spring to reduce conflicts with bears.

The DEC says now is the best time to take preventative measures as bears start to emerge from their dens. Some of the most common items that can lead to conflict include bird feeders, unsecured garbage, as well as outdoor pet and livestock feed.

Also, be sure to "clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills, and store pet and livestock food indoors," the DEC said in a statement.

Bears can become bolder when they have repeated access to bird feeders and garbage, the DEC said. They may start to seek other human-related foods inside buildings or vehicles.

A reminder to remove/secure outdoor food sources that may attract black bears.



You should:

✅ Remove bird feeders

✅ Clean up spilt seed

✅ Let nature feed birds spring to fall



Recently, a bear in Chemung County proved that bears leave the area if there is no food available. pic.twitter.com/yOtYPf2dvY — New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (@NYSDEC) April 7, 2023

New Yorkers are also being reminded that intentionally feeding bears is illegal. It could lead to bears creating problems in the community. The DEC recently released a video showing how bears will search for food when hungry.

The DEC is advising New Yorkers who live in bear country, or those who plan on visiting those areas, to take down bird feeders, clean up any remaining birdseed, store garbage containers, and pet and livestock feed securely indoors.

"Black bears emerging from their winter dens have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods," the DEC said.

"Bears will readily utilize human-created food sources and repeat access can make bears bolder, leading to an increase in human-bear conflicts around homes and residential areas, especially when natural food sources are scarce."