Tips on preventing wildlife from eating our gardens

2 On Your Side asked our viewers for their tips on how to prevent wildlife from eating their flowers and vegetable gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every spring, many of us plant flowers and vegetable gardens in hopes to enjoy the 'fruits' of our labor come summertime.

However, also in spring, many of the wildlife are foraging for food and many of our plants, which are not cheap to purchase, are being devoured by rabbits, deer and others in need of nourishment.

But, what can we do to prevent them from eating our expensive flowers or our tasty garden?

2 On Your Side asked you, our viewers,, what you do to prevent animals from eating their plants.

Here are just a few of their suggestions.

Celia O'Brien, and others, suggested Irish Spring soap shavings. One person suggested Ivory soap too.

Martha Hays said, "Deer and rabbit spray. It’s expensive, but so are the flowers and plants you buy or grow! The deer and bunnies used to eat my hostas and sedum. I wasn’t able to enjoy all my hard work until I started using the spray."

Others suggested sprinkling cayenne or crushed red pepper around the plants to ward animals off.

Linda Santiago recommended using dried blood. "It's organic and can be purchased at your local greenhouse. The animals, deer, rabbits, don't like the smell. Keeps them out of my garden every year. It's also good for your plants," she wrote.

Some amateur gardeners suggested fencing or chicken wire around plants to keep wildlife out.

For more tips from our viewers, check out our Facebook post below. Keep in mind, we have not tested these, so these tips are try at your own risk and do your own research to ensure they're safe for your plants and gardens!