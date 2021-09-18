Governor Hochul announces 5th free fishing day in NY

New York provides anglers with six Free Fishing Days each year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's fifth Free Fishing Day Saturday.

The next one is now on Saturday, September 25, coinciding with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.

New York State provides anglers with six free fishing days each year.

"I encourage new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the upcoming Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to try the sport at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby," Governor Hochul said. "Getting outside to cast a line is a perfect way to experience the outdoors and recharge at one of New York's many world-class fishing destinations. Fishing in New York State provides both recreational enjoyments and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide."

On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license. Free fishing day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

The sixth, and final, Free Fishing Day in 2021 is on Veterans Day, November 11.

"Fishing is a fun activity that can be enjoyed alone or with friends and family. From catching bass at a local pond to seeking out brook trout on a secluded stream and everything in between, aspiring anglers have plenty of opportunities to choose from and Free Fishing Day is the perfect time to test your skills," the Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

To find out places to go fishing click here.