NYS DEC tracking Beech Leaf Disease in NYS and WNY

The DEC encourages the public to be aware and report an infection affecting beech trees

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is tracking a disease that is affecting a species of Beech trees that are located in 35 counties in New York State, including Western New York.

Tracking of the disease began in 2018 when a case was reported in Chautauqua County, and now has been found in fourteen more counties with more infections assumed to be reported.

"Many American beech trees are already heavily impacted by beech bark disease, but Beech Leaf Disease appears to be an even bigger threat," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "The decline of beech in New York could have far-reaching consequences, including significant changes to the composition of our northern hardwood forests and the loss of a valuable food source for wildlife. Beech Leaf Disease affects all beech, so the impacts would also be felt in our urban forests where ornamental beech trees, including the popular copper beech cultivar, are widely used for landscaping and street trees."

Although the DEC has been researching this disease, there are still many unknown factors such as how Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) spreads.

The disease can kill mature Beech trees between the ages of 6-10 years, and saplings as young as two years.

There is no known treatment for infected trees. BLD symptoms are associated with the nematode Litylenchus crenatae mccannii. It is unknown whether the nematode causes all of the damage, or if it is in association with another pathogen such as a virus, bacteria, or fungus.

The DEC is working with the Cornell Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, neighboring states, and New York's Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISMs) to survey for new infections, track disease progression using long-term monitoring plots, and investigate the nematode's role in the disease.

The public should know what to look for on the foliage such as darkened striping between veins, along with crinkly like texture.

Infections discovered by the public can be reported to the IMapInvasives website.