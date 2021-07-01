Jessie Pegula named to US Olympic Tennis team

The daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula is ranked 26th in the world.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will have another representative in the delayed 2020 Olympic games.

Jessie Pegula, the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula was named to the Olympic team Thursday morning.

Pegula is currently ranked 26th in the world. She is currently competing in Wimbledon. Her first round match in the doubles competition is Thursday. In the singles competition, Pegula was eliminated in the second round after losing to Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Joining Pegula on the Women's Olympic team is Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady, Nicole Melichar, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Alison Riske.

Earlier this week, Serena Williams announced she would not be participating in the Tokyo games. Many experts suspected that this opened the spot for Pegula to be named to the team.

The Men's Olympic along with the Paralympic teams were also announced Thursday. Those members are:

Men's Olympic Team

Tommy Paul, Marcos Giron, Frances Tiafoe, Austin Krajicek, Tennys Sandgren and Rajeev Ram.