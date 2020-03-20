DENVER (AP) - The head of USA Swimming wants a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter to leadership at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to push for such a delay. In his letter, Hinchey noted the unimaginable disruptions athletes have experienced during the coronavirus crisis. The USOPC didn't immediately respond to the letter. But earlier in the day, its leaders said there was no rush to postpone the Olympics. They said it's a decision to be made by world health leaders, the IOC and the Japanese government.