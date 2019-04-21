BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming into Saturday's game against the Black Wolves, the Bandits had a couple of scenarios for how they could clinch the top seed in the East Division. They had to both the final two games of the season or win tonight against New England and have Philadelphia beat Georgia.

Thanks to the Wings, the Bandits did not have to wait another week to find out. Philadelphia beat the Swarm, 19-14 and the Bandits beat New England, 12-6 so the NLL playoffs will now go through Buffalo.

The Bandits win the East Division and clinch the top seed in the East as well as home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Buffalo is now 13-4 overall. The Bandits finish the regular season at San Diego next Saturday, April 27.

The playoffs get underway two weeks from tonight. The Bandits will meet the Black Wolves once again in the first round on May 4 at KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m.