Sabres games against Columbus postponed due to COVID-19

The Buffalo Sabres games against the Columbus Bluejackets this week have been postponed due to COVID.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League is continuing to postpone games of teams who have had recent COVID-19 outbreaks including two more Sabres' game.

Following COVID testing Monday morning, the NHL announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shutdown through the holiday break.

Tonight's Sabres game against the Columbus Bluejackets has been postponed due to COVID concerns, as well as Thursday's scheduled game in Columbus.

The Buffalo Sabres game against the Colorado Avalanche on December 22 has been postponed as well because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Avalanche.

Our games against Columbus tonight (Dec. 20) and Thursday (Dec. 23) have been postponed.



Details: https://t.co/8wAq5gJJHr pic.twitter.com/A9V3lpDHgB — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 20, 2021

Because so many teams are affected by the COVID-19, the NHL has also postponed any cross-border games through the holiday break because of COVID-19 concerns.

"Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness," the NHL said in a statement. "Therefore, the NHLPA's and NHL's medical experts have determined that, with virtually all players and club hockey staff fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis. The effects of recently introduced enhanced prevention and detection measures will be evaluated daily. The NHL and NHLPA, along with their medical experts, will be monitoring not only the number and pattern of positive COVID results, but also the depth of club lineups so as to ensure both the health and safety of the players and the integrity of League competition."

Several teams have been shut down through the holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including Columbus, Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Nashville, Calgary, Colorado and Florida.