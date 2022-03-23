On a tear: Thompson scores 2 more goals as Sabres top Penguins

Tage Thompson scored two goals in regulation and added a shootout tally as the Sabres beat the Penguins 4-3.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored two goals and added another in a shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Thompson has four goals in the last five games as part of Buffalo's surge.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had the other goal, Bryan Rust had two assists, and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Pittsburgh opened a two-game trip by dropping its league-best road record to 21-7-5.

Anderson was honored before the game for his 300th career win that came March 10th in a 3-1 home win over Vegas.

The Sabres are at home against Washington on Friday night.