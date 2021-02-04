Sabres rally but fall to Rangers in OT

Tage Thompson tied the game with 3.6 seconds left in regulation, but the Rangers would up beating Buffalo 3-2 in overtime.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4 minutes, 32 seconds into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots. New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left in regulation.

The Rangers moved into a tie for fifth place in the East Division with the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo earned a point a night after a 6-1 win over the Flyers ended the Sabres' 0-15-3 skid.