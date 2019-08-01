Sabres head coach Phil Housley has ruled captain Jack Eichel out for Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils. Housley said, "We're just being cautious."

It;s the third-straight game Eichel has missed with an upper body injury.

Linemate Sam Reinhart was back on the ice for the game day skate, but Housley said Reinhart is a game time decision. Reinhart said, "I feel good and back to my normal self. I'm excited about the possibility of getting into another game tonight."

Reinhart missed Sunday's skills challenge and did not practice with the team Monday. He was out with an illness.

The Sabres might be catching the Devils at a good time. Tuesday's game will be the third game in five nights for New Jersey and they just finished a west coast road trip with a loss at Vegas. The Devils have 39 points and have just won five games on the road.

Face off is scheduled for 7 o'clock at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo.