Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Alex Tuch had his second career hat trick, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday night.

Jordan Greenway and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Casey Mittelstadt added three assists for Buffalo in its fourth win in five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves.

Morgan Frost scored twice for Philadelphia, and Travis Konecny also had a goal in his return to the lineup after a 16-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Felix Sandstrom had 23 saves.

The loss officially eliminated the Flyers from the playoffs. They entered with the seventh-fewest points in the NHL.

The Sabres turned the contest with four goals in under four minutes over the first and second periods.

Okposo finished a 2-on-1 with a shot over Sandstrom’s glove side to tie the score at 1-all with 9.3 seconds left in the first period.

The Sabres then erupted for three goals in 2:21 early in the second.

Tuch got his first of the contest 1:25 into the period with a wrist shot from the slot over Sandstrom’s right shoulder after a drop pass from Mittelstadt to give Buffalo the lead. Greenway made it 3-1 when he scored on a rebound 75 seconds later. and Skinner capped the frantic scoring sequence by following his own miss to put the Sabres up 4-1 at 3:46.

Tuch notched his second of the contest with 3:58 to play in the middle period with a wrister over Sandstrom’s blocker to make it 5-1.

Frost got his second of the night 22 seconds later as he beat two defenders before shooting past Luukkonen.

Konecny got his 28th to pull the Flyers within two at 5:11 of the third, but Tuch finished his hat trick with 3:27 remaining when he deked past Sandstrom from close range and got his 35th of the season.

Frost got Philadelphia on the board with 3:25 left in the first.