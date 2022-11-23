Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center

The first 10,000 fans through the door will get a goat head themed fanny pack, along with light-up thundersticks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center.

The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

The first 10,000 fans through the door will get a goat head themed fanny pack, along with light-up thundersticks.

The game starts at 7 p.m., but fans are encouraged to be in their seats early.

On Tuesday night, the Sabres beat the Canadiens 7-2, ending an eight-game losing streak.

Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and two assists. JJ Peterka and Henry Jokiharju also scored for Buffalo (8-11-0), and Craig Anderson made 29 saves.