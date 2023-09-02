Thompson good to go vs. Calgary

The Buffalo Sabres return from a 10-day break on Saturday afternoon hosting the Calgary Flames.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres return from a 10-day break on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Calgary Flames, and top scorer Tage Thompson will be ready to go, according to head coach Don Granato.

Thompson suffered an upper-body injury last Wednesday ahead of the All-Star Break, when the Sabres lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"It was something that was bothering me for a few days and just one play out there in particular that sent me over the edge. I tried to play through it, and I just couldn't," Thompson said.

His injury caused him to miss his first NHL All-Star Game, with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin taking his place to represent Buffalo.

"It is what it is. ... The most important thing is getting healthy for the rest of the season and being able to help our team win. I figured that was the right decision, and hopefully there will be some opportunities in the future for that," Thompson said.

The Sabres had a much-needed break after playing 12 games in less than three weeks.

"That was a big grind for us. A lot of games in a short amount of time," Thompson said. "Whenever you take a little time off of hockey, it gives you that hunger and that itch to get back on the ice and get back with the team.

"You get a little break there, and now everyone's itching to get back on the ice. That's good. It builds up the excitement," Thompson said.