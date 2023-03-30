Devon Levi will start for the Sabres on Friday

Goaltender Devon Levi will appear in his NHL debut when the Sabres host the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big question that many were asking after goaltender Devon Levi made his official commitment to the Buffalo Sabres organization was when or if he would have enough time to get acclimated and make his NHL debut.

Well, the wait was certainly shorter than expected because with just nine games left in the regular season, Devon Levi's time has finally come.

"Its exciting," Levi said. "I've been dreaming of this moment for my whole life, so for it to finally be here, it's a big deal and I'm really excited."

Sabres coach Don Granato gave Levi notice that he would be getting the start on Friday when the Sabres host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

"I felt like I was ready coming out of college, that's why I left," Levi said. "So, I took the step, it's a leap of faith and I was ready for that leap and I'm just really excited."

Granato said there were several factors that led to the decision in giving Levi the start on Friday.

"Having been in our organization for a bit is the first thing," Granato said. "Lots of communication before he got here. Building some relationships before he got here through prospect camp. His work and his accomplishments obviously. Those and many factors go into our comfort in putting him in sooner than later."

Levi said that he is expecting a lot of family, friends, and even former teammates to show out for him on Friday night as he makes his long-awaited debut in the KeyBank Center.

"It feels he's acclimated well enough that tomorrow is the right time."



Head coach Don Granato addressed the media ahead of goaltender Devon Levi's NHL debut tomorrow. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 30, 2023

"It's exciting. I've been dreaming of this moment my whole life."



Watch Devon Levi's full presser ⬇️ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 30, 2023