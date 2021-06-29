Buffalo Sabres name Don Granato head coach

Granato had been serving as interim head coach after the Sabres fired Ralph Krueger last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Don Granato is officially the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

The team made the announcement Tuesday that Granato will be the 20th head coach in the team's history.

Donny’s coming back! 🙌



We have hired Don Granato as the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.



Details: https://t.co/krFPu2ofl1 pic.twitter.com/664BV6ClbH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 29, 2021

Granato had been serving as interim head coach after the Sabres fired Ralph Krueger last season. He joined the Sabres as an assistant coach just prior to the 2019-20 season. He had previously worked for the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant prior to arriving in Buffalo.

The Sabres went 9-16-3 in 28 games under Granato last season, which was still an improvement from their 6-18-4 record under Krueger.