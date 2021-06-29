Buffalo Sabres name Don Granato head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Don Granato is officially the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.
The team made the announcement Tuesday that Granato will be the 20th head coach in the team's history.
Granato had been serving as interim head coach after the Sabres fired Ralph Krueger last season. He joined the Sabres as an assistant coach just prior to the 2019-20 season. He had previously worked for the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant prior to arriving in Buffalo.
The Sabres went 9-16-3 in 28 games under Granato last season, which was still an improvement from their 6-18-4 record under Krueger.
Granato also served as head coach of various teams in the USHL, ECHL and AHL. He was named AHL Coach of the Year in 2001.