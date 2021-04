The team announced Wednesday that Jack Eichel will miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More bad news for the Buffalo Sabres' and their captain.

They anticipate Eichel will be healthy and ready to play at the start of the 2021-22 season.

With the abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eichel has 18 points in 21 games. He last played on March 7.