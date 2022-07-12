Issue prevents Sabres fans from watching game on TV

If you were trying to watch the Sabres game on TV but were unable to do so on Wednesday night, you're not alone.

"We are aware of an issue impacting some of our fans watching our game. Our broadcast partners are working with cable providers to correct the issue as soon as possible," the Sabres tweeted around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Fans missed a lot of Buffalo goals because of that issue. They scored six goals in the first 16 minutes, 40 seconds to take a commanding lead in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin scored goals in the game's first 7:28. Just 22 seconds after the third goal, Thompson began a stretch that saw him score a natural hat trick, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Thompson pushed his season total to 20 goals after that first-period flurry.

The issued was resolved early in the second period, according to the team.

