x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Sabres falter early, fall to Sharks

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-4 over their last 14 games. Buffalo has lost six straight at home.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stops San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose in the third game of a four-game trip. The Sharks had a strong defensive game after giving up a total of 14 goals in consecutive losses and 28 in five games.

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-4 over their last 14 games. Buffalo has lost six straight at home.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

Related Articles

In Other News

Alex Tuch To Make Sabres Debut Tonight