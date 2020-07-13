NHL training camps open

NHL announces 43 players have tested positive for COVD-19 since June 8.

NEW YORK — The NHL says 43 players tested positive for the coronavirus from June 8 through the end of the league’s optional workouts.

That number announced Monday includes 30 who tested positive at team facilities and 13 the league is aware of who tested positive outside the league’s protocols for its Phase 2.

The NHL opened Phase 3 Monday with the start of training camps for the 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub Canadian cities - Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta - on Aug. 1. Players had until Monday evening to elect to opt out of competition without penalty.