Sabres expect to play Tuesday night, despite flight delay to Long Island

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will not make the trip to the eastern side of New York Monday, ahead of their scheduled 6 p.m. game Tuesday against the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, with a winter storm ripping through the northeast.

Sabres Head Coach Ralph Kruger does not expect the game to be delayed after the flight change.

"We aren't concerned at all," Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger said about Tuesday's game still being played.

"We would have not touched the ice today... we will just leave out the pregame skate tomorrow. We went for a good 20 to 25 minutes today... We're trying to make this a positive the guys can spend an afternoon at home, and we do a same day trip, it'll be with that early arrivals so we'll have time to activate in the hotel which is right by the arena."

"Sometimes a shake up or a mix up kind of brings a refreshing entry into a road game so we've, we've definitely embraced this situation now," Krueger said.

The Sabres are scheduled to play Tuesday and Thursday on Long Island, and Krueger said forward Sam Reinhart - who had been playing on the top line with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall, before missing two games this weekend with an upper body injury - will be making the trip, and they hope to have him available on Tuesday.