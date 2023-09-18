Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to undergo surgery on season-ending knee injury sustained against Pittsburgh Steelers

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the second quarter. Chubb's legs bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A four-time Pro Bowler in six seasons, Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low on a carry in the second quarter. The impact buckled the same knee Chubb injured in 2015 at Georgia and had reconstructed.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb's season is over. He did not provide any specifics on the severity of the injury or when he'll have the operation.

“Very disappointed for Nick,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. “He means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization so he will be missed. But he will bounce back. I have no doubt.”

The 27-year-old Chubb was taken off on a cart and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for precaution. He was released and returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI.

Stefanski said Jerome Ford will be the featured back going forward, and that the Browns are exploring adding another running back.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb,” he said. "Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber, so everybody’s got to do a little bit more, got to do a little bit more everywhere.

“We will look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns.

There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field.

All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching.

“It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said.

Chubb's sixth season in the NFL ended on the second play of the second quarter when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb's legs. Chubb's knee buckled underneath him.

After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb's hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side.

Chubb suffered a major injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure but was on his way back to Cleveland by the time the Browns were packing up after a 20th straight regular-season loss in Pittsburgh.

Chubb has been here before.

He missed the second half of his sophomore year after getting hurt against Tennessee but returned to top 1,000 yards rushing in both 2016 and 2017. He was a second-round pick by the Browns in 2018.

He's averaged over 1,250 yards rushing a season during his career, his work ethic and humble nature providing a blueprint for the culture Stefanski is trying to imbue in a locker room that hasn't won consistently in decades.

Ford scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb's exit and added a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7. Ford ran for 106 yards and had three catches for 25 yards.

It just wasn't enough. It never seems to be for Cleveland when it makes the short trip southeast to face a rival that always seems to have its number, especially when playing at home.

Alex Highsmith returned a tipped DeShaun Watson pass 30 yards for a touchdown on the first snap. The Steelers outside linebacker later stripped Watson midway through the fourth quarter. Teammate T.J. Watt picked it up and raced 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, denying Cleveland's bid to win at Pittsburgh in the regular season for the first time since 2003.

“The penalties ... the turnovers, it's just hard to win on the road, period,” Stefanski said. “It's real hard to win on the road if you make it hard for yourself.”

Cleveland fell to 1-1. There are still four months to go in a season that began with promise and a dominant victory over Cincinnati in the opener in which Chubb churned for 103 yards.

It looked like more of the same for exactly 15 minutes and 51 seconds on Monday night. Chubb was slashing his way through Pittsburgh's porous defensive front. He ran for 59 yards on his first nine carries. His 10th ended with his left leg tilted awkwardly beneath him and his teammates in shock.

There isn't much time to recover. Tennessee visits next Sunday. The Browns will collect themselves and try to do what Chubb would want them to do: rid themselves of any excuses and soldier on.

“He’s a man of few words who just keeps his head down and he’s always working,” Garrett said. “And that’s the integrity he has for the game. That’s what we hope to have now, especially for him.”

NBA star and Akron native LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were among those who expressed support for Chubb on social media.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Here were some other social media posts from Cleveland sports and political figures, plus former teammates, who are supporting Nick Chubb following his injury.

Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes for Nick. Our thoughts are with him right now for the recovery ahead. 🧡🤎 pic.twitter.com/PyNzt7B9mG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 19, 2023

Praying for you bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾 💯💯@NickChubb — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 19, 2023

The city is praying for Nick Chubb tonight. We stand with you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) September 19, 2023

Prayin for My brother 🦇 Chubb — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 19, 2023

Love you Nick…Prayers up. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 19, 2023

Chubb🙏🏽 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 19, 2023

3News' Chris Beeble contributed to this report.