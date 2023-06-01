WNY schools, businesses show support for Damar Hamlin

If you have any photos or videos you would like to share, you can use the "Near Me" button on the bottom right of our mobile app.

On Friday, 2 On your Side was sent a photo of the students at Alden Intermediate School wearing their Bills gear, and standing in the shape of the number "3."

After that, we received more and more photos from schools, businesses, and people in general across the region showing their support for Hamlin.

The second-year safety suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field.

On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.

